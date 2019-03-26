It's Trump's time to counter punch the media: Varney

Now is the time for a presidential counter punch.

Continue Reading Below

President Trump is good at this: Have a go at him, and he'll come right back at you. Now is the time to counter punch the media. For two years, they've let their hatred show. I used to soften that word and say they have "contempt" for the president. No. They hate him. For two years they've indulged in an orgy of hatred that colored everything.

For two years, they've preened themselves, assuming the moral high ground. They're the elite, above the rest of us: They told us the president of the United States was a Russian agent. They told us he was a traitor. They breathlessly reported the most outrageous statements. They gave themselves prizes.

Listen to this: It’s from the Pulitzer Prize awarded jointly to the New York Times and the Washington Post: "For deeply sourced, relentlessly reported coverage in the public interest that dramatically furthered the nation's understanding of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election."

"Deeply sourced," ha! Would that have been leaks from James Comey? "In the public interest?" Really? The attempted destruction of the president of the United States.

Advertisement

Based on a Clinton-funded dossier, it is in the public interest. Nonsense: It’s what you get when the elites lose an election to a candidate they hate, loath and despise.

The counter-punch has already started. The Trump campaign has sent a letter to news outlets telling them to employ "basic journalistic standards" when booking guests who had made outlandish and false claims. Way to go Mr. President! Remind them about basic journalistic standards!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Here's a counter-punch via Twitter earlier this morning: "The Mainstream Media is under fire and being scorned all over the World as being corrupt and FAKE. For two years they pushed the Russian Collusion Delusion when they always knew there was No Collusion. They truly are the Enemy of the People and the Real Opposition Party!"

That’s our president. Go get 'em. The media's a disgrace.