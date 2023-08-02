Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

IRS

IRS says new paperless processing initiative will allow for faster refunds

Tax collection agency also expects its digitalization plan to help it go after tax cheats

close
Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Okla., joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss the recent report that the IRS spent $10 million on weapons since 2020, and the GOP’s recent calls for a Biden impeachment inquiry. video

Biden is supercharging a weaponized IRS: Rep. Stephanie Bice

Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Okla., joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss the recent report that the IRS spent $10 million on weapons since 2020, and the GOP’s recent calls for a Biden impeachment inquiry.

The Internal Revenue Service is looking to go paperless.

The federal tax collection agency announced plans Wednesday to allow taxpayers to submit correspondence and non-tax forms online starting next tax season and to file all returns digitally by the 2025 filing season in a paperless initiative it says will ramp up efficiency, accuracy, and enable Americans to receive their tax refunds sooner.

The exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building

The IRS rolled out plans Wednesday to offer more e-filing options for taxpayers and to digitize the agency's records. ((AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) / AP Newsroom)

Taxpayers are currently able to submit annual 1040 tax returns digitally, but beyond that, nearly all correspondence with the IRS must be done through regular mail. 

The IRS says its new paperless initiative will save up to 200 million pieces of paper a year, slash processing times by half and cut the amount of time it takes to receive refunds by "several weeks." The agency says it estimates the moves will mean more than 94% of taxpayers will never again need to send mail to the IRS.

IRS SAYS IT WILL ‘END MOST’ UNANNOUNCED VISITS TO TAXPAYERS' HOMES BY AGENTS

Starting in the 2024 filing season, taxpayers will be given the option to submit all correspondence including responses to notices online, and 20 additional tax forms will be available for e-filing in a mobile-friendly format.

Magnifying glass on IRS website

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) website seen on a computer screen through a magnifying glass. The tax collection agency announced plans to allow more paperless filings and correspondence over the next two filing seasons. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

By the 2025 filing season, another 150 "of the most used" non-tax forms will be available in digital formats, and the IRS will also have the ability to digitally process all paper-filed returns.

The IRS said it will also digitize its estimated 1 billion historical documents, which it says will allow it to save roughly $40 million a year in storage costs.

DOJ, FBI IS ‘CORRUPT, PARTISAN, FAVORS DEMOCRATS’: SEN. RON JOHNSON

The agency also expects its digitalization plan to help it go after tax cheats.

IRS tax return form 1040

A blank 1040 tax return form from the IRS. The agency has rolled out a plan to offer more e-filing options and reduce the need for sending correspondence through the mail. (iStock / iStock)

"When combined with an improved data platform, digitization and data extraction will enable data scientists to implement advanced analytics and pattern recognition methods to pursue cases that can help address the tax gap, including wealthy individuals and large corporations using complex structures to evade taxes they owe," the IRS' media release states.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The IRS' paperless initiative is part of its modernization efforts after receiving $80 billion through the Inflation Reduction Act.