IRS on hiring blitz as tax return backlog swells

The Internal Revenue Service is looking to hire more than 5,000 additional workers in the middle of tax season, as returns continue to roll in and pile up for the backlogged agency.

The federal tax collection agency announced this week that the new positions will be for its service processing centers in Austin, Texas; Kansas City, Missouri; and Ogden, Utah, offering both temporary and permanent gigs.

The IRS noted in a press release that many of the jobs are entry-level clerk and tax examiner positions, and that "no prior tax experience is required." It also acknowledged that this year is a "challenging tax season."

"It's an exciting time to work for the Internal Revenue Service," IRS Taxpayer Experience Officer and Wage and Investment Commissioner Ken Corbin said in a statement. "Those who wish to work with customer service as their focus are encouraged to apply. This is gratifying work - as these newly hired individuals will process tax returns and deliver refunds to the nation's taxpayers."

The IRS will hold virtual hiring events on March 16, 23, and 30, during which eligible applicants will be offered a job "on the spot." The agency will also hold two in-person hiring events at each of the respective campuses in Kansas City, Austin, and Ogden this month.

The hiring spree comes as the IRS works to process a backlog of at least 10 million individual tax returns and 4 million business returns, holding up refunds and credits going back to last year.