Infrastructure bill to be ‘tremendous opportunity’ for businesses in materials, tech: Former Dow Chemical CEO

Former Dow Chemical CEO and Build Together co-chair Andrew Liveris, who is part of the campaign advocating for bipartisan infrastructure action, argued the bill will benefit the private sector on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

TEXAS GOP REP. BRADY WARNS INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN'S CHEMICAL TAX COULD BE A HIDDEN PAIN FOR CONSUMERS

ANDREW LIVERIS: It'll be a tremendous opportunity for anyone in the ecosystem of materials and technology, whether it be in the energy transition to move us away from fossil fuels to EVs. There will be private sector money raised to get an ROI on this. The public sector will not be left alone, which is the whole point about why this should not be a tax-based topic. It should be investment-based. The infrastructure bank can finally come to life.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

…

My home country of Australia, where I am right now, pulled that off. We have got phenomenal infrastructure in this country and it was mostly funded by private sector money, matching public sector funds and the public sector funds gotta return. So shouldn't that be the way we invest with our public sector funds?

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

…

I think the private sector will raise itself and be part of this because it's opportunity-driven. The digital side, the clean energy side -- everyone wants to be part of the economy. If we can get some certainty on policy, some public sector funds that actually get directed to real things where we can employ Americans. Boy, this starts to do a lot of things that get the business community pretty excited.

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW BELOW: