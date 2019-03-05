Border Patrol sees spike in family apprehensions as Trump's national emergency in question

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released data that saw a 300 percent increase in illegal families crossing border crossings since October 2018.

This report comes out as the GOP-led Senate prepares to vote blocking President Trump's declaration of a national emergency.

“I don’t think the president is out of his legal bounds by using the emergency declaration. I don’t think he’s setting a new precedent by declaring an emergency declaration,” Arkansas Congressman Bruce Westerman (R) said during an interview on FOX Business’ “The Evening Edit” Tuesday.

In addition to the migrant families apprehended at the border, there have been more than 70 groups of 100 or more individuals equaling 12,069 apprehensions.

“In his [President Trump] moral obligations as commander and chief of our country to defend our borders however he can,” Westerman said.