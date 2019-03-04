Congress failed to secure the border: Former Obama border patrol chief

The Senate is set to vote on a resolution overturning President Trump's declaration of a national emergency at the southern border.

The resolution, which passed the Democratic-controlled House 245-182 on February 26, is likely to gain enough support from Republican Senators to block the declaration.

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul (R) announced Monday that he will vote to block the declaration that Trump signed to help fund construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mark Morgan, former U.S. Border Patrol Chief under President Obama, criticized GOP Republicans for their inaction on the border crisis.

“It’s not just the Democrats. Rand Paul showed us that today. He is saying, he is going to vote against the president. By doing so, this is not about the President circumventing the appropriations authority of congress, that’s not what this is,” he told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs on Monday.

Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, is expected to set a date on the vote before March 15. The Kentucky lawmaker responded to Paul saying, “There will be enough votes to pass the resolution of disapproval.”

“This is about the president doing what Congress failed to do. And with him voting against the president’s declaration he is actually saying to the experts, and the president, that this is not a crisis. He’s joined in the Democrats by voting no,” Morgan said.

Morgan continued to fault Republicans for two years of Congressional control and no movement to fund one of Trump’s top campaign priorities, building a border wall.

“Seventy thousand illegal aliens were apprehended by the United States Border Patrol last month. Seventy thousand. Do the math. If this keeps going we are going to be in excess of seven-hundred thousand, those are just that we apprehend. Throw in a couple hundred thousand that we don’t? We are going to be looking at over a million individuals that we apprehended this year.”