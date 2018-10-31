If Democrats take House, Trump impeachment will be a priority: Varney

If the Democrats win a majority in the House, it will be Democrats who chair key committees. And since the chair is picked largely on the basis of seniority, we know who they will be.

So let me introduce the Democrats who will become very powerful, if the Democrats win next week.

Maxine Waters will chair the Financial Services Committee. Known for her slogan "Impeach 45" and encouraging confrontation with Republicans. She would be in charge of banking regulations!

New Yorker Jerrold Nadler would chair the Judiciary Committee. He wants to re-open the Kavanaugh hearings, and talks of impeachment. Twenty years ago he clashed with Donald Trump over a New York City development project. They've been enemies ever since.

New Yorker Nita Lowey would take over the Appropriations Committee, which oversees discretionary spending. She wants to spend more.

And then there is the all-important Ways and Means Committee, which writes the tax rules! Richard Neal is in line to run it: He is a vocal opponent of the Trump tax cuts.

New Jersey's Frank Pallone: Energy and Commerce. He wants to reverse Trump's roll-back of environmental rules.

Now it’s important to add that any policy changes would almost certainly fail in the Republican-held Senate.

And if that didn't stop them, a presidential veto would. So policy stalemate is the likely outcome.

But if the Democrats do take over those House committees, they would make a lot of noise. They would hold very contentious hearings. They would start all kinds of investigations. And they would surely go for impeachment of the president to upset his 2020 campaign. In short, our uncivil, toxic politics would only get worse. Scary?

It’s Halloween.