ICE agents being targeted over border controversy is ‘disgusting’: wounded warrior

The backlash over the border controversy has trickled down to the men and women hired to carry out the law.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are being targeted by the likes of actor Peter Fonda, who posted messages to Twitter attacking agents and President Donald Trump’s family.

“It’s absolutely disgusting,” retired Staff Sergeant Johnny “Joey” Jones told FOX Business on Wednesday. “These are men and women who put their lives on the line every day to protect the millions of Americans in this country and to protect the millions of those from south of the border trying to come across.”

One of the controversial tweets encouraged Fonda’s followers to hack into the ICE system to extract personal information of the agents and their families.

“We should hack this system, get their addresses of the ICE agents CBP agents and surround their homes in protest. We should find out what schools their children go to and surround the schools in protest,” Fonda tweeted on Wednesday.

Fonda was responding to immigration policies that resulted in children being separated from their families after attempting to illegally cross the U.S. border. The actor later apologized for suggesting that Trump’s son should be kidnapped and put in a cage—a tweet that prompted First Lady Melania Trump’s office to contact the Secret Service.

Jones, a double-amputee wounded warrior, said people need to understand that border patrol and ICE agents are the first attempt at compassion illegal immigrants face as they try to enter America.

“The idea to paint these men and women as somehow being evil or trying or taking some kind of satisfaction and crushing people or whatever it may be is emotional and is not founded in reason,” Jones said.