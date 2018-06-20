Clinton gets 'kid gloves,' while Trump gets 'brass knuckles:' Grassley on IG report

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, on Wednesday sounded off the Justice Department’s inspector general report that said the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe wasn’t politically motivated.

“The bottom line of our three hours with the inspector general leads me to the conclusion that Hillary Clinton was treated with kid gloves whereas brass knuckles are being used against Trump now in a similar situation,” he told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on “Cavuto: Coast to Coast.”

Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Monday disputed President Trump’s claim that the report released last week “totally exonerated” him of any collusion with Russia during or after the 2016 election. But Grassley struck down the president’s assertions.

“I don’t think you can say he’s exonerated,” Grassley said. “You aren’t going to know until the final plug is pulled on the Mueller investigation.”