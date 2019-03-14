Huckabee: Don’t underestimate Beto O’Rourke

Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke on Thursday joined the crowded race for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. And according to Mike Huckabee, O'Rourke could be the party’s next nominee. He said Republicans shouldn’t underestimate him.

Continue Reading Below

“Don’t take this guy lightly. I believe people will do that at their own peril,” Huckabee said during an appearance on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria” on Thursday. “He’s a very attractive candidate from the standpoint that he’s got charisma and we can make fun of him in saying he’s the state board candidate — he’s all of those things. But he’s articulate, he’s good looking, he has a catchy name.”

O’Rourke rose to fame last year after upsetting Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in the 2018 midterm elections. And Huckabee, who was also a candidate in the Republican primaries in 2008 and 2016, said like former President Barack Obama, it wouldn’t take much for O’Rourke to cause Republicans trouble.

“[Obama] made a great speech one time at the Democratic Convention and he went on to defeat the heir-apparent, Hillary Clinton, and became president for eight years,” he said, “So to Republicans who say ‘don’t worry about this,’ I’d say Democrats have a history of reaching out and picking a guy that nobody thought had a shot.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

O’Rourke joined a growing list of Democratic contenders including Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren.