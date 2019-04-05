House Speaker Pelosi has lost control of her caucus: Varney

Speaker Pelosi has lost control of the House Democrats she leads.

It’s not just the radical newcomers who are bucking her leadership; it’s the old guard too. Some just can't contain their Trump Derangement Syndrome. It’s almost embarrassing.

The most glaring recent example is Representative Maxine Waters. She is powerful. She chairs the Financial Services Committee, which oversees the financial industry.

At the Woman’s National Democratic Club dinner this week she said, “The American people know that this man is dangerous." With respect, we do not "know" anything of the sort. Ms. Waters expressed an extreme opinion about our president. Not a fact.

And here's where she really went off the rails, saying, "Certainly, he conspired with the Kremlin and with the oligarchs of Russia." Mueller found that "certainly" he did not.

Elected officials in powerful positions should not be doing this. The chair of a powerful committee should not say or imply that our president is an agent of Russia, when an exhaustive investigation said he is no such thing.

Ms. Waters is no stranger to extreme language. In June last year she told a crowd to confront Trump officials when they appear in public. “If you see anybody in a restaurant or a department store, at a gas station, you get out and create a crowd and you tell them they are not welcome anymore, anywhere."

Mob rule. And sure enough, the mob harassed Trump people in public.

You might think that the Mueller "no collusion" report would make the Trump haters back off. But no. Trump Derangement Syndrome is as bad as ever, and Speaker Pelosi can't control it. She had told her caucus to soft pedal the impeachment drive, but Maxine Waters is ignoring her. The Democratic Party has been taken over by the haters. Speaker Pelosi has lost control.