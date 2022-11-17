House Republicans seek Biden family bank records in investigation: 'Is he compromised?'

Republicans working through the House Oversight Committee are seeking banking records related to business dealings of the first family.

Reps. James Comer of Kentucky and Jim Jordan of Ohio announced that the committee is taking steps to obtain relevant bank records that would ostensibly tie President Biden to his son Hunter's overseas business deals.

"Our investigation is about Joe Biden and we already have evidence that would point that Joe Biden was involved with Hunter Biden on issues. So we want the bank records. And that's our focus," Comer said at the press conference.

The committee alleged at a press conference Thursday that President Biden was actively involved in overseas business dealings alongside his son Hunter.

Comer, citing whistleblowers, asserted that the Biden family "flourished and became millionaires by simply offering access to the family."

The committee has also referenced recurring Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) from financial institutions they say flag criminal financial transactions involving the president and his son.

Comer added, "Was Joe Biden directly involved with Hunter Biden's business deals and is he compromised? That's our investigation."

Comer is the incoming chair of the House Oversight Committee and Jordan is expected to chair the Judiciary Committee.

The representatives alleged that Hunter Biden and Joe Biden participated in "waste, fraud and abuse" in international business dealings.

The Republicans are releasing a report Thursday outlining their findings.