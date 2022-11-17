Expand / Collapse search
White House

House Republicans seek Biden family bank records in investigation: 'Is he compromised?'

Reps. James Comer, Jim Jordan claim Republican investigation has uncovered evidence of crimes

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., on the GOP gearing up to investigate Hunter Biden as fallout ensues over his ties with China. video

Rep. James Comer: There's so much damning evidence on Hunter Biden

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., on the GOP gearing up to investigate Hunter Biden as fallout ensues over his ties with China.

Republicans working through the House Oversight Committee are seeking banking records related to business dealings of the first family.

Reps. James Comer of Kentucky and Jim Jordan of Ohio announced that the committee is taking steps to obtain relevant bank records that would ostensibly tie President Biden to his son Hunter's overseas business deals.

REP. JAMES COMER: 'THIS IS NOW AN INVESTIGATION OF PRESIDENT BIDEN'

Rep. James Comer of Kentucky

Rep. James Comer speaks during a hearing in Washington, D.C., July 27, 2022. (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Our investigation is about Joe Biden and we already have evidence that would point that Joe Biden was involved with Hunter Biden on issues. So we want the bank records. And that's our focus," Comer said at the press conference.

The committee alleged at a press conference Thursday that President Biden was actively involved in overseas business dealings alongside his son Hunter.

SEN. CHUCK GRASSLEY: WE WILL PURSUE HUNTER BIDEN PROBE UNTIL WE GET ANSWERS

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio

Ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan during a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on July 14, 2022. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Comer, citing whistleblowers, asserted that the Biden family "flourished and became millionaires by simply offering access to the family."

The committee has also referenced recurring Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) from financial institutions they say flag criminal financial transactions involving the president and his son.

Comer added, "Was Joe Biden directly involved with Hunter Biden's business deals and is he compromised? That's our investigation."

Hunter Biden speaks on stage at the World Food Program USA's annual award ceremony on April 12, 2016, in Washington, D.C. (Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images for World Food Program USA / Getty Images)

Comer is the incoming chair of the House Oversight Committee and Jordan is expected to chair the Judiciary Committee.

The representatives alleged that Hunter Biden and Joe Biden participated in "waste, fraud and abuse" in international business dealings. 

The Republicans are releasing a report Thursday outlining their findings. 

GOP officials say they have uncovered evidence of conspiracy of defrauding the United States, wire fraud, violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, money laundering, tax evasion, and other crimes.