Herman Cain scoffs at 'capitalist' being used as an insult

Sen. Bernie Sanders may have slammed Sen. Elizabeth Warren, for being a “capitalist,” but Herman Cain said neither one of them are “anywhere near being a capitalist.”

Warren, a Democratic senator from Massachusetts, reportedly described herself as “a capitalist to my bones.” But Sanders, in an interview on ABC’s “This Week,” said: “I’m not.”

Sanders, the independent senator from Vermont, made the comment in a response to a question about the similarity between his positions and Warren’s on many issues as each seeks the Democratic nomination to face President Trump in the 2020 election.

“I never thought I'd see it in my lifetime,” said Cain, CEO of "T.H.E. New Voice" and former presidential candidate, who joined FOX Business’ Charles Payne to discuss the 2020 Democratic candidates.

Cain rebuked both of the candidates when he was asked if he was surprised by the word "capitalist" being used as a “disqualification” to be an American president.

Cain also disagreed with Sanders’ rhetoric of suffering and inequality.

"It's not as bad as he makes it out to sound. You have some people who have not applied themselves and who may not have taken risks." - Herman Cain, T.H.E. New Voice host and CEO

Cain said this is “class warfare at its highest” and “there isn't enough tax on wealth to pay for all of their free stuff” referring to extensive social programs proposed by Sanders and Warren.