Politics
Published

Harvard alum Bill Ackman calls for resignation of board members who supported Claudine Gay

Ackman says board members, DEI need to go in order to restore Harvard

Harvard alumn and Heritage Foundation Vice President Roger Severino weighs in on the resignation of the president of Harvard, the fallout and the impact of DEI on higher education. video

Harvard has lost their way, mission: Roger Severino

Harvard alumn and Heritage Foundation Vice President Roger Severino weighs in on the resignation of the president of Harvard, the fallout and the impact of DEI on higher education.

Influential Harvard alum Bill Ackman is calling for the resignation of the university's board members who supported keeping the school’s embattled former President Claudine Gay in her position, arguing their departure is necessary in order to restore the institution's reputation.

"The Corporation Board should not remain in their seats protected by the unusual governance structure which enabled them to obtain their seats," Ackman wrote Tuesday in a 4,000-word post on X, following Gay's resignation.

Bill Ackman

Bill Ackman, founder and CEO of hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York on May 4, 2015. (Brendan McDermid / Getty Images)

"The Board Chair, Penny Pritzker, should resign along with the other members of the board who led the campaign to keep Claudine Gay, orchestrated the strategy to threaten the media, bypassed the process for evaluating plagiarism, and otherwise greatly contributed to the damage that has been done," the hedge fund billionaire continued. "Then new Corporation board members should be identified who bring true diversity, viewpoint and otherwise, to the board."

