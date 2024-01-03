Harvard alum Bill Ackman calls for resignation of board members who supported Claudine Gay

Influential Harvard alum Bill Ackman is calling for the resignation of the university's board members who supported keeping the school’s embattled former President Claudine Gay in her position, arguing their departure is necessary in order to restore the institution's reputation.

"The Corporation Board should not remain in their seats protected by the unusual governance structure which enabled them to obtain their seats," Ackman wrote Tuesday in a 4,000-word post on X, following Gay's resignation.

"The Board Chair, Penny Pritzker, should resign along with the other members of the board who led the campaign to keep Claudine Gay, orchestrated the strategy to threaten the media, bypassed the process for evaluating plagiarism, and otherwise greatly contributed to the damage that has been done," the hedge fund billionaire continued. "Then new Corporation board members should be identified who bring true diversity, viewpoint and otherwise, to the board."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE