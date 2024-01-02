Billionaire hedge fund manager and Harvard alum reacts to President Claudine Gay's resignation

Billionaire Harvard graduate Bill Ackman wasted no time in issuing a public reaction to Harvard President Claudine Gay tendering her resignation on Tuesday, delivering a three-word response to the news that indicates he will not let up on another target in his sights.

Ackman has led calls for Gay, University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill, and MIT President Sally Kornbluth to " resign in disgrace " ever since their disastrous appearances at a House committee hearing on the rise of antisemitism on college campuses last month, when all three refused to say that calling for the genocide of Jews on their respective campuses breached their rules and amounted to harassment.

Magill resigned days after her testimony, and with Gay now out, Ackman signaled it is time for the only one of the three presidents still remaining in leadership at the Ivy League institutions to step down: MIT's Sally Kornbluth.

Ackman tweeted Tuesday, "Et tu Sally?"

"Et tu" means "Also you," in Latin. Ackman's post is a nod to the famous quote from Shakespeare's "Julius Caesar" play, when Caesar reacts to being stabbed by a group of assassins that includes his good friend, Brutus, by saying, "Et tu, Brute?" before dying.

Ackman wasn't alone in his sentiment.

Fellow Harvard alum Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., whose line of questioning at the House hearing exposed the schools' policies toward handling antisemitism, also took to X following Gay's resignation and posted, "TWO DOWN."

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy issued a similar reaction, posting, "See ya Claudine Gay. 2 down. MIT on the clock."

An MIT spokesperson told FOX Business the school has no comment on Ackman and others re-upping calls for Kornbluth to resign, saying, "Our leadership remains focused on ensuring the work of MIT continues."

In Kornbluth's opening statement during her House testimony on Dec. 5, she said, "As an American, as a Jew, and as a human being, I abhor antisemitism, and my administration is combatting it actively. Since October 7th, my campus communications have been crystal clear about the dangers of antisemitism and about the atrocity of the Hamas terror attack."

MIT Corporation Chair Mark Gorenberg issued a letter two days later saying the governing body's executive committee members "entirely support" Kornbluth.