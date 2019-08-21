Harry Reid understands it’s all hands on deck to save Democratic Party: Varney

Harry Reid to the rescue! The retired Democrat sees the far left taking the party over a cliff. He doesn't like it, so he ridicules their policies.

In a testy, half-hour phone interview, he was asked if Medicare-for-all would be a problem in 2020: "Of course it would be," he said!

OK, how about decriminalizing border crossings, open borders? Forget it, he says ..." people want a fair immigration system. They don't want an open door invitation for everyone to come at once."

Isn't that what so many have been saying? But you can't actually say it without being accused of racism or wanting to keep kids in cages or acting like a concentration camp guard. Thank you Sen. Reid. You said it!

It was a timely intervention: With all his political experience, he figures the far left can't win a presidential election, so he jumps in and slams their health care and border pipedreams.

He's actually rescuing Joe Biden. He's saying what Joe can't say. If the activists catch Joe going soft on health care and immigration, they'll beat him in the primaries!

Harry Reid has taken a side in the badly-split Democrat Party. These days he's seen as a moderate, and the moderates are on the "outs." They need Harry Reid to make the moderate stand! AOC and "The Squad" now dominate the public image of the party. There's a generation thing going on here. It’s the old guard versus the young upstarts!

Above all, Harry Reid is a practical politician who just counts votes. To him, it’s not so much what "should" be done. It’s what "can" be done. In other words, "you got the votes for that?" If not, forget it.

Now Joe Biden has his share of troubles: Just yesterday, he was flustered when Fox News' Peter Doocy challenged him on the size of crowds at his rallies. He said the assassinations of MLK and RFK happened in the 70s. Wrong. It was the 60s. And, a Fox poll showed Biden's lead among Democrat voters down 10 points from July!

So clearly, it’s all hands on deck to save Joe. Harry Reid understands it’s all hands on deck to save the Democrat Party.

