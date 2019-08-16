Media so detests Trump they would sacrifice prosperity to see him lose in 2020: Varney

I don't know if there will be a recession this year or next. But it’s a question we've asked many of our guests since the recession threat hit the headlines this week. If you're managing money, you'd better have an objective view: recession? Yes or no?

The media, however, sees things very differently. They talked up the recession threat: They want a weak economy as we approach the 2020 election.

The media is doing the work of the left. They are the PR people for the anti-Trump brigade and the reason is obvious: They think a recession would stop Trump's reelection. They so detest our president that they would sacrifice prosperity to get him out of the Oval Office.

I'm not surprised. The single achievement of the Trump presidency is the performance of the economy. Rapid growth. Historic low unemployment. No inflation. Cheap gas. A rising standard of living for all. It’s a wonderful thing! But the left can't afford to recognize this success because it’s the president's pathway to a second term. And they are so overcome with Trump hatred, they actually want the good times to end. All for political advantage.

The president said yesterday that if he does lose in 2020 "you'll see this economy go down the tubes.”

I think he's right. That’s one recession I will forecast!

