Harris VP pick Tim Walz reportedly owns no stocks or real estate

The Democratic Party's vice presidential nominee reportedly does not have any investments to speak of.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, does not own a single stock or mutual fund or any real estate, and neither does his wife, according to Axios' Pro Rata newsletter.

The outlet reported that Walz's disclosures from his final year in Congress and during his time as governor "show no mutual funds, bonds, private equities, or other securities" owned by him or his wife, Gwen, and the couple sold their Minnesota home after moving into the governor's mansion.

Axios said it had confirmed Walz's lack of assets with a spokesperson, and noted the couple does have state pensions.

FOX Business has reached out to the governor's office and the Harris-Walz campaign for comment.

Walz, 60, has spent nearly two decades in high-level elected office, and while it is highly unusual for a federal candidate to own few or no assets, his lack of investments in the market may be consistent with his views.

During his time in Congress, Walz championed the STOCK Act, a 2012 law that precludes members of Congress and other government employees, including congressional staffers and members of the executive branch and judiciary, from engaging in insider trading based on information they learn through their jobs.

