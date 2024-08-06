Kamala Harris' campaign website has no economic plans

Vice President Harris on Tuesday selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate after officially securing the Democratic Party nomination on Monday – but her campaign website lacks information about her economic plans for the country and other aspects of her platform.

As of Tuesday evening, visitors to the official campaign website, kamalaharris.com, are greeted with a landing page soliciting donations to support the Harris-Walz campaign in their bid to defeat former President Trump.

The website's main page features another donation tool to Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue, as well as a sign-up form for visitors to provide their contact information to the campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

The site also includes biographical information about Harris and Walz discussing their histories, as well as a merchandise shop where patrons can purchase yard signs, hats and more to fill the campaign's coffers – but it doesn't detail her campaign platform and policy plans for the economy and other issues that typically appear on candidates' websites.

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

By way of comparison, the Trump campaign's website, donaldjtrump.com, details the former president's "20 core promises to make America great again" that made up the Republican Party's platform at last month's convention.

The GOP platform is a 16-page document built around the 20-point list of promises that the Trump campaign says it "will accomplish very quickly when we win the White House and Republican Majorities in the House and Senate."

The document – which is significantly smaller than the GOP's 66-page platforms in 2016 and 2020 – includes general, high-level statements about the Trump campaign's goals with varying degrees of specificity about how they will be accomplished.

It includes several one-page outlines discussing the campaign's economic plans including one to "defeat inflation and quickly bring down all prices" by supporting domestic energy production , reining in spending, cutting regulation and curbing illegal immigration.

Another aims to "build the greatest economy in history" and echoes the call for more energy production and regulation cuts, as well as calling for the 2017 tax cuts to be made permanent and for taxes on tips to be abolished. It also calls for "fair and reciprocal trade deals" and supporting innovative technologies like cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence (AI) .

A trade-themed outline in the Trump campaign document calls for imposing tariffs to address the trade deficit, repeal China's most favored nation status in trade, barring Chinese vehicle imports and reshoring critical supply chains.

After President Biden announced his decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race on July 21, Democrats rallied around Vice President Harris as the nominee and she quickly secured endorsements – including Biden's – to become the party's presumptive nominee within 36 hours.

