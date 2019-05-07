Trump’s hands-off policies spurs North Dakota's oil boom: Sen. Cramer

President Trump's latest tariff threats against China have raised concerns among North Dakota’s constituents over commodities trading, but the state’s senator says most of its oil and agriculture workers support the president's hands-off policies.

“I've never had as much angst from my constituents over tariffs like I've had over the past couple of days," North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer (R) told FOX Business' Stuart Varney on Tuesday.

According to Cramer, North Dakota produces one million to one and a half million barrels of oil per day with help from the Dakota Access pipeline, which was approved by the Trump Administration.

The GOP senator said he is confident the President Trump’s economic policies will boost the markets and North Dakota's commodities traders will “weather the storm.”

“We still remain, obviously, somewhat landlocked - but North Dakota is the perfect example of what a true capitalist-friendly government can do,” Cramer said. “Private oil and gas - a lot of private minerals under private land with a government that is responsive to that - that has responsible regulation.”

Cramer noted that other states and the country at-large would benefit from less government meddling in the energy industry.

“I think America would not only be energy independent - it would be energy dominant. It will be energy dominant.”