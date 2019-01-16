Government shutdown: What top lawmakers are paid

As the partial government shutdown grinds on into its fourth week, with no signs of an end in sight, hundreds of thousands of federal workers are living without a paycheck – though lawmakers are not among them.

While about 800,000 workers are affected by the ongoing shutdown – the result of political infighting among politicians– by law members of Congress are to be paid, as stipulated by Article I, Section 6 of the U.S. Constitution, despite their inability to reach a spending agreement.

Some members of Congress have opted to forgo or donate their salaries in a show of solidarity. As of Monday, about 58 House lawmakers and 13 senators had either refused their annual pay, or asked to have it withheld.

But while top lawmakers from each party remain unable to reach an agreement to fund the government, here’s a look at what some of Congress’ top politicians are paid, according to the Congressional Research Service:

President pro tempore of the Senate (Sen. Chuck Grassley): $193,400

Speaker of the House (Rep. Nancy Pelosi): $223,500

House Majority Leader (Rep. Steny Hoyer): $193,400

House Minority Leader (Rep. Kevin McCarthy): $193,400

Senate Majority Leader (Sen. Mitch McConnell): $193,400

Senate Minority Leader (Sen. Chuck Schumer): $193,400

All other senators and representatives: $174,000

Other workers

Chief administrative officer: $172,500

Clerk of the House: $172,500

Secretary of the Senate: $172,500

Sergeant at Arms: $172,500

Shutdown:

Last weekend, the partial government shutdown became the longest in U.S. history. It is now in its fourth week and most federal workers missed their first paycheck last week. It was triggered by an inability of lawmakers to reach an agreement over funding for a wall along the country’s southern border.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked President Trump to either postpone his State of the Union address, or submit it in writing, due to security concerns.