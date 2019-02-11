Tax season jammed up by shutdown, and Postal Service doesn't help
While the rise in e-filing’s popularity benefits taxpayers and the IRS, the trend highlights a growing problem at another beleaguered agency: the United States Postal Service (USPS).
While the rise in e-filing’s popularity benefits taxpayers and the IRS, the trend highlights a growing problem at another beleaguered agency: the United States Postal Service (USPS).
While the rhetoric of the left has sought to portray the Republican tax cuts as a negative for the middle class, nothing could be further from the truth.
Democrats and Republicans announced a tentative funding deal late Monday to keep the government up and running.
President Trump agreed to back a temporary deal that would fund the government for three weeks while Congress negotiates border security.
From airline profits to mom-and-pop shops: Businesses of all kinds are getting hit.
About 800,000 federal workers have been affected by the ongoing partial government shutdown.
The partial government shutdown officially became the longest in history on Saturday.