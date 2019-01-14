Lawmakers who are forgoing pay amid shutdown

As more than 800,000 federal workers find themselves in financial uncertainty, not knowing when their next paycheck will come, amid the longest partial government shutdown in history, a growing list of lawmakers are foregoing their salaries too, until a resolution is made.

Last week, Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a Republican, announced via Twitter that he will join the already long list of more than 70 lawmakers and forego his pay until the shutdown is resolved.

“I cannot in good conscience get paid while federal employees’ financial futures hang in the balance because of this partial government shutdown. I’ve asked the Chief Administrative Officer to withhold my pay until we have come to an agreement to adequately fund border security,” Crenshaw tweeted last Thursday.

Since the shutdown was announced on Dec. 22, more than 58 House lawmakers and 13 senators have either refused their pay of $174,000 annually, asked for it to be held, or announced they plan to donate it as the shutdown over the U.S.-Mexico border wall enters its fourth week.

Here are some of the lawmakers who have foregone their salaries during the shutdown.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y.: On Dec. 22, the day the shutdown was announced, Rep. Zeldin released a statement saying, “It's crazy to me that Members of Congress get paid while other federal employees do not. I instructed the House Chief Administrative Officer to withhold my pay until this partial government shutdown ends.”

Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va. : In a letter to the House administrator, Rep. Wexton asked her pay to be withheld until an agreement has been reached.

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla.: In a Facebook post, Rep. Waltz said he would not accept a paycheck until the men and women providing national security function are compensated.

Rep. Van Taylor, R-Texas: Shortly after taking the oath on Jan. 3, Rep. Van Taylor tweeted that he has requested his salary to be withheld until Congress ends the government shutdown.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.: In a letter to the House administrator, Rep. Bacon said, “Members of Congress should be treated the same as all other federal employees who are impacted by a government shutdown … Fairness and decency dictates that my pay also be withheld.”

Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla.: Hern, who introduced a bill to hold members’ pay during shutdowns, said he would donate his pay to local and national veterans’ organizations.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.: In December, Blumenthal pledged to donate his Senate pay to Homes for the Brave, a charity that provides homes to homeless Connecticut veterans.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.: During the shutdown, Manchin said he planned on donating his pay to food banks across West Virginia to help families in need.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii: Hirono also announced in December that she plans to donate her salary during the shutdown to food banks across Hawaii.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.: Immediately following the shutdown, Cortez Masto announced plans to donate her salary to a Nevada charity.