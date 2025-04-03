GOP senator rallies around major automaker's American production boost after Trump tariff announcement

Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind., praised the decision by General Motors to boost their production in the United States, as it will directly have a positive impact on Fort Wayne.

The decision to boost domestic truck production comes the day after President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs impacting the global economy, and it’s expected to have sweeping implications for the auto industry, Reuters reported.

"The GM announcement is great news for Hoosiers. It hasn’t even been 24 hours and President Trump’s plan is already delivering for working families in Indiana in a big way," Banks told FOX Business on Thursday afternoon, shortly after the announcement was made.

FOX Business was told that hundreds of temporary workers will be hired at the Fort Wayne plant for the pickup trucks, overtime will be increased at the facility, and the other domestic plants and the ones in the Canada and Mexico are still on "scheduled production."

"That was quick," Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., tweeted.

The White House's rapid response account proclaimed it the "TRUMP EFFECT."

Rep. Marlin Stutzman, R-Ind., told FOX Business, "President Trump’s Liberation of the American people from foreign tariffs has only just begun."

"First Honda, now GM! President Trump’s Liberation of the American people from foreign tariffs has only just begun and hundreds if not thousands of jobs are coming to Indiana," Stutzman said. "Companies were not offshoring because they did not want to produce products here, it was because they were never welcomed back to the U.S. in this fashion.

Indiana has been a major winner in the race to get more investment into the American auto industry, as Honda decided it will also move some of its Civic production lines to its facility in the state to skirt around 25% auto tariffs, Reuters reported last month.

"President Trump has taken the ‘kick me’ sign off the backs of our workers and manufacturers. This report is great news for Hoosiers and all Americans – and it’s only just the beginning," Banks told Fox News Digital at the time.

Tariffs have created a wide range of effects across the industry, as Hyundai Motor Company announced prior to Wednesday's announcement that they will investing $21 billion in the U.S.

"America is, for us, the largest market, and we then decided to make the largest investment in the world with this $12.6 billion. There is nothing better to address potential tariffs than localizing our production in America, bringing jobs," Hyundai CEO Jose Munoz told " The Claman Countdown " last month.

On the flip side, Stellantis is temporarily letting go of 900 workers domestically while also briefly stopping production in Canada and Mexico.

"We are continuing to assess the medium- and long-term effects of these tariffs on our operations, but also have decided to take some immediate actions, including temporarily pausing production at some of our Canadian and Mexican assembly plants," Chief Operating Officer Antonio Filosa said in an email to employees on Wednesday, FOX Business reported.

Meanwhile, Ford Motor Company is running an employee pricing special branded "From America. For America" until early June to highlight their domestic manufacturing efforts.