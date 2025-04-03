Expand / Collapse search
China
China threatens to retaliate after Trump tariff wave crashes

Beijing officials criticized Trump as a 'bully'

Deputy Treasury Secretary Michael Faulkender breaks down the Trump administration's sweeping tariffs and the impact it could have on the global economy.

Trump’s tariff agenda is the ‘path’ that America needed to be set on, Trump official says

Deputy Treasury Secretary Michael Faulkender breaks down the Trump administration’s sweeping tariffs and the impact it could have on the global economy.

Chinese officials are threatening to retaliate after President Donald Trump imposed sweeping sanctions across virtually all U.S. trading partners on Wednesday.

Trump unveiled his reciprocal tariff plan at a Wednesday event, smacking China with a 34% tariff on imports to the U.S. in addition to the blanket 10% tariff the Trump administration applied on all countries.

"The U.S., under the guise of ‘reciprocity,’ has imposed tariffs on products from multiple countries, including China, which seriously violates WTO rules and undermines the rules-based multilateral trading system," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a briefing in Beijing.

Jiakun added that "there are no winners in trade wars and tariff wars, and protectionism is not a way out ... It is clear to everyone that more and more countries are opposing the U.S.’s unilateral bullying actions, such as imposing tariffs."

TREASURY SECRETARY BESSENT TELLS COUNTRIES NOT TO RETALIATE AFTER SWEEPING 'LIBERATION DAY' TARIFFS

Trump on China threat

Former President Trump discusses how he handled China while in office during his interview on 'Mornings with Maria.' (Wang Gang/VCG via Getty Images/ Fox Business / Fox News)

Beijing has also promised "countermeasures" following the tariffs, though officials have not shared specifics.

FRANCE ASKS US TO BE 'COOPERATIVE' INSTEAD OF 'CONFRONTATIONAL' FOLLOWING TRUMP'S 'LIBERATION DAY' TARIFFS

Trump touted his sweeping tariff plan at a "Make America Wealthy Again" event on Wednesday, arguing that it will restore the American dream and bolster jobs for U.S. workers. 

"American steel workers, auto workers, farmers and skilled craftsmen," Trump said from the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday afternoon. "We have a lot of them here with us today. They really suffered, gravely. They watched in anguish as foreign leaders have stolen our jobs, foreign cheaters have ransacked our factories, and foreign scavengers have torn apart our once-beautiful American dream. We had an American dream that you don't hear so much about. You did four years ago, and you are now. But you don't too often."

Trump holding up reciprocal tariff chart

President Donald Trump holds a chart as he delivers remarks on reciprocal tariffs during an event in the Rose Garden entitled "Make America Wealthy Again" at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 2, 2025.  (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Now it's our turn to prosper, and in so doing, use trillions and trillions of dollars to reduce our taxes and pay down our national debt," he continued. "And it will all happen very quickly. With today's action, we are finally going to be able to make America great again, greater than ever before. Jobs and factories will come roaring back into our country, and you see it happening already. We will supercharge our domestic industrial base."

Trump was joined by members of his Cabinet for the highly anticipated announcement, which marked the first official presidential event held in the Rose Garden since Trump's January inauguration.

Texas tariffs

President Donald Trump has imposed massive tariffs on products being sent to the U.S. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The trade announcements have sparked uncertainty about the cost of goods to Americans, which White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt brushed aside Tuesday during a press briefing, arguing the tariff plan "is going to work."

Fox News' Emma Colton and Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.