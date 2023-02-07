Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

GOP response to SOTU: 'Washington taxes you and lights your hard-earned money on fire'

'I’m a capitalist. But just pay your fair share,' said Biden

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for February 7

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

In the Republican response to the State of the Union address, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders hit on Congressional Democrats' spending and the taxes expected to pay for various objectives.

President Biden spoke about finally making the wealthiest and the biggest corporations begin to pay their fair share.

"I’m a capitalist. But just pay your fair share," said Biden. "And I think a lot of you at home agree with me that our present tax system is simply unfair."

In her rebuttal, Sanders argued that "In the Radical Left's America, Washington taxes you and lights your hard-earned money on fire. But you get crushed with high gas prices, empty grocery shelves, and our children are taught to hate one another on account of their race."

BIDEN REPEATS MISLEADING JOBS CLAIM IN STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS

Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders  (Fox News)

ARKANSAS GOV. SARAH SANDERS SAYS BIDEN SURRENDERED PRESIDENCY TO ‘WOKE MOB’ WHO CAN'T DEFINE 'WOMAN'

"Under my plan, nobody earning less than $400,000 a year will pay an additional penny in taxes," said the president during his speech.

Biden called for lawmakers to pass his proposal for a billionaire minimum tax.

State of the Union address

President Joe Biden speaks during a State of the Union address with US Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, right, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Biden added, "Because no billionaire should pay a lower tax rate than a school teacher or a firefighter."