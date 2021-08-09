GOP lawmaker says bipartisan infrastructure bill is a 'gateway drug' for reconciliation package

Rep. John Smith, R-Mo., joined FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" a day after the Senate voted to end the debate on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill after 18 Republicans voted in favor to break the filibuster. He argued that the bipartisan infrastructure bill is a "gateway drug' to pass the reconciliation package.

BIPARTISAN INFRASTRUCTURE BILL ON GLIDE PATH TO PASSAGE AFTER VOTE TO END DEBATE

REP. JASON SMITH: Unless Washington Democrats take their their partisan reconciliation package off the table, the bipartisan infrastructure package is effectively a gateway drug, a bill that makes it easier to pass the second 3.5, 4 trillion dollar reconciliation package, which is paying off their political friends, allies and donors, like we said, providing millions in amnesty, implementing the Green New Deal, putting tax increases on family farmers in the working class, disastrous, disastrous policies.

And Nancy Pelosi has consistently said we will not take up the bipartisan infrastructure package without the reconciliation 3.5, 4 trillion dollar spending package to accompany that.

It's a disaster and Republicans should take Nancy Pelosi at her word is that she will not bring forward the infrastructure package unless it has this $4 trillion additional reconciliation package. And Republicans should have stopped that in the United States Senate.

