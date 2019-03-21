GOP donor: We may see a 'brokered' Democratic National Convention

As a large Democratic 2020 field continues to form, GOP donor and Annandale Capital founder George Seay is floating the possibility of a brokered Democratic National Convention.

“You could see one of two scenarios. You could see a nominee forming earlier or you could see a top three emerge, and no one else has a possible chance, and the field widowing down very rapidly,” Seay said during an interview on FOX Business’ “Cavuto: Coast-to-Coast” Thursday. “And you could even have a crazy chaotic brokered convention if nobody can get enough delegates to pull it off before the Convention.”

The Democratic field for the 2020 presidential nomination consists of 13 candidates. Most recently, Beto O’Rourke announced his White House bid, raising $6.1 Million online in the first 24 hours, according to his campaign.

Seay said there may be a front runner right now, but that could change very quickly.

“Beto O’Rourke has all the skill sets. He’s very good at what he does. And he’s got what Obama’s got, too. He’s very good at grassroots and small dollar fundraising.”