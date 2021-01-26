Google stops donations to members of Congress who voted against certifying presidential election results

Google is the latest tech company to halt political donations to members of Congress who voted against certifying the results of the presidential election.

Earlier this month, the Mountain View, Calif.-based company had paused political donations and said it would reevaluate its political contribution policies after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, forcing lawmakers and former Vice President Mike Pence into hiding during the certification of the Electoral College vote.

"Following that review, the NetPAC board has decided that it will not be making any contributions this cycle to any member of Congress who voted against certification of the election results," José Castañeda, a Google spokesperson, told Reuters in a statement.

Eight Republican senators and more than 100 House Republicans still voted against certifying Biden's win. The lawmakers refused to forfeit the debunked claims President Trump peddled weeks after the November election, insisting that there was widespread voter fraud, which caused him to lose the race to Biden.

Other tech giants, including Facebook and Microsoft, have said they have halted political donations and are reviewing their policies before making a final decision.

If the pause on PAC donations from these companies continues to hold, Republican Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri, Ted Cruz of Texas, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, Roger Marshall of Kansas, John Kennedy of Louisiana, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming and Rick Scott of Florida, as well as dozens of House lawmakers, could all find themselves lacking money in their coffers from Big Tech firms.