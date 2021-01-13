Facebook, Lyft, DoorDash cut off donations to GOP prosecutors reportedly linked to Capitol riots

Facebook, Lyft and DoorDash announced Wednesday that they will no longer be donating to the Republican Attorneys General Association after reports that the group helped organize robocalls urging protesters to descend on the Capitol on Jan. 6, when a violent mob attacked the building.

Continue Reading Below

Popular Information, a newsletter by Judd Legum, which first reported the decision by the three companies, added that The University of Phoenix is demanding a refund from the group to the tune of $50,000 that it donated in 2020.

BIG TECH NO LONGER MOTIVATED TO STAY OUT OF PARTISAN POLITICS: BEN DOMENECH

The prosecutors association and its fundraising arm, the Rule of Law Defense Fund, paid for the robocalls to go out the day before the riots that killed five people -- including a Capitol police officer.

Although the calls did not specifically advocate violence, they encouraged supporters to march to the Capitol while lawmakers were gearing up to certify the results of the presidential election.

The calls told Trump supporters to "stop the steal," peddling a conspiracy of widespread voter fraud spearheaded by President Trump.

The executive director of the organization, Adam Piper, resigned from his position Monday.

In addition, big banks and accounting firms, such as KPMG, Capital One and Morgan Stanley, have said they would be suspending their contributions through their respective PACs to congressional members on both sides of the aisle, including GOP lawmakers who objected to certifying the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden.

WALMART LATEST TO SHARE STANCE ON PAUSING POLITICAL DONATIONS AFTER CAPITOL RIOTS

“The fact that this decision is coming from the likes of JPMorgan and Citigroup, who’ve been the backbone of the Republican Party, speaks volumes to how Trump has fallen," economist and author Vijay Eswaran told Fox News in a statement.

"This is definitely not a knee-jerk reaction against any political party but rather a loud and clear statement coming from the traditional bedrock of American capitalism, which has always espoused Trump as their knight in shining armor," he said. "In this case, they are merely reflecting the overall despair and dismay that is being felt throughout the American republic."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Facebook, which has faced backlash from conservative lawmakers and personalities after Trump was banned from using the platform, said Tuesday it is taking additional precautions ahead of Inauguration Day, including removing all content containing the phrase "stop the steal."