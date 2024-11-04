Gemini launches global ad campaign as crypto becomes election talking point

U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Gemini is launching a multimillion-dollar global brand campaign highlighting the role of digital assets in the future of finance, FOX Business has learned.

The campaign, which features both physical and digital ad placements across the U.S. and London, comes on the eve of the U.S. presidential election, where crypto could play a pivotal role in deciding who wins the White House, as presidential candidates former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have both embraced it as a campaign issue.

"This is our first major brand campaign in several years, and it’s especially fortuitous that it coincides with the election where crypto is being talked about," Gemini’s Chief Operating Officer Marshall Beard told FOX Business. "We think there’s positive change coming to crypto, regardless of who wins on Tuesday."

Gemini’s founders – billionaire entrepreneurs Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, who launched the exchange in 2014 – have been particularly vocal about the importance of this election for the future of the crypto industry. The pair donated more than $2 million in bitcoin to Trump in the hopes that the former president will put an end to what he has dubbed the Biden administration’s "war on crypto." If elected, Trump has pledged to advance pro-crypto policies and remove Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler, who sued Gemini last year over its crypto lending program.

Beard says that while the election is a great tie-in, Gemini's campaign will run over the course of many months, with today's launch being the first of a series of global rollouts the exchange has planned.

The new ads, which will feature prominently in public hot spots like New York’s Madison Square Garden and London’s Heathrow Airport, feature artwork by artist Matt Griffin, known for his work on films like "Dune," "Dune: Part Two" and "Star Wars." Griffin’s futuristic scenes featuring the words "Go Where Dollars Won’t" show a world where, presumably, crypto is responsible for financing safaris on Mars, skiing adventures on ice asteroids and deep-sea underwater exploration.

The campaign’s larger message, according to Beard, is to highlight that traditional fiat currency, with all its limitations, would not be able to keep pace with the technological advancements needed to unlock humanity’s next era. In contrast, crypto promises a new frontier of financial and creative freedom, positioning Gemini as the platform for pioneers looking to shape the world of tomorrow.

"There’s what feels like a culture shift of acceleration and growth, especially in America right now," he said. "It ties into this kind of American dynamism of, you know, Elon [Musk] landing rockets and manufacturing and America doing great things again. So, this campaign ties into that futuristic American excellence and growth in manufacturing and building, and we're really excited about that."