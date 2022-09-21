Gays Against Groomers says Venmo, PayPal and Google shut down accounts for 'violating' user agreements

Tech companies have shut down the accounts of an LGBT organization that opposes a growing movement sexualizing children, according to its founder.

Gays Against Groomers tweeted out a statement Tuesday that it had been banned from PayPal and Venmo. Late Tuesday evening, the organization announced its Google accounts had been shuttered as well.

Jaimee Mitchell, the founder of Gays Against Groomers, went on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to talk about the ban.

"We’ve never gotten a violation before. They said that we violated, though, their user agreements, which, we’re not sure what in the agreement we violated," Mitchell said. "There was no really detailed message to that. Just the notification that we have been banned."

PayPal and Venmo did not answer questions about what agreements Gays Against Groomers violated or whether it would be eligible to have its accounts restored.

"PayPal has a long-standing and consistent Acceptable Use Policy," PayPal and Venmo wrote in a statement to FOX Business. "We take action when we deem that individuals or organizations have violated this policy. Per company policy, PayPal does not disclose specific account information for current or former customers."

Mitchell told Carlson that her organization is "comprised completely of gay people. We even have a few trans people in our organization. Just trying to fight this evil that is happening in the name of LGBTQIA, you know, the whole alphabet mafia now."

According to its website, Gays Against Groomers is concerned about the "recent trend of indoctrinating, sexualizing and medicalizing children under the guise of ‘LGBTQIA+.’"

Mitchell said her organization is being "punished" for its beliefs and accused the companies suspending its accounts of standing on the side of "pedophiles and child predators."

"They say that they took our account down for discriminatory behavior. But I think that’s exactly what they did to us," Mitchell said. "I mean, no other LGBT organization would ever be banned from their platform if they fell in line with this agenda. But we don’t, and we’re not scared by this. We’re not intimidated. We’re not going to stop. It only makes us stronger."

Gays Against Groomers and Google did not respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.