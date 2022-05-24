Gas prices up 35% since Biden touted 'major effort' to reduce gas prices

The national average gas price is up 35% since President Biden touted his "major effort" to bring down the costs of fuel.

On November 24, 2021, Biden announced his administration’s launch of "a major effort to reduce the price of gas at your corner gas station" as prices across America were ticking up.

"We’re launching a major effort to moderate the price of oil," the president said in a speech. "An effort that will span the globe in its reach, and ultimately reach your corner gas station, God willing."

"I’ve worked hard these past few weeks in calls and meetings with foreign leaders, policymakers to put together the building blocks global announcement," President Biden continued. "And while our combined action will not solve the problem of high gas prices overnight, it will make a difference."

About a week after those comments, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) was mocked on Twitter for thanking Biden for lowering the price of gas two cents per gallon. White House chief of staff Ron Klain liked a similar tweet with a chart showing the small drop.

Biden’s November optimism has not aged well, however, as the price of gasoline across the country has skyrocketed under his administration’s energy policies — seeing a 35.3 percent increase from the day of his announcement to today, according to price data from the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Additionally, diesel fuel — which several supply chain sectors, including shipping and farming, rely upon — is up 52.4 percent from November 24, 2021.

Individual states are feeling the pressure, too, with oil and gas heavy Texas seeing a 38.8 percent change since November 6, 2021, according to available archived AAA data.

AAA data available from November 24, 2021 — the same day as Biden’s announcement — illustrated that California has seen a 28.9 percent increase in the price of gas between then and today. Additionally, available AAA data shows New York state has seen a 38.3 percent increase between November 19, 2021 and today.

Even Biden’s home state of Delaware hasn’t escaped the increase in fuel costs, with Delawareans facing a 37.2 percent increase in gas prices at their gas stations since November, according to AAA data.

Americans have weathered two straight weeks of record-high gas prices while Biden claims that the rise in prices is part of "an incredible transition" toward a greener future.

Biden made the claim during a press conference in Japan, where he insisted that his administration's actions helped keep gas prices "from getting worse." He continued by saying the US and world are going through an "incredible transition" to green energy as the prices posted on gas station signs climb higher by the day.

"When it comes to the gas prices, we're going through an incredible transition that is taking place that, God willing, when it’s over, we’ll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over," Biden said.

Thursday’s record was 16 cents higher than the week before, nearly 50 cents higher than the month before and $1.55 more compared to the same time last year.

All 50 states had a national retail price over $4 a gallon on Thursday, according to AAA, with Oklahoma offering the cheapest gas at $4.03 a gallon and California offering the most expensive gas with an average of $6.06.

Tighter supply and increased demand have pushed gas prices higher, according to the association.

The economic impact of policies on voters’ wallets tend to impact their electoral decisions, especially when that impact affects them physically getting to their jobs.

The record high gas prices will only serve to harm Democrats as they stare down a tough election year that analysts say favor Republicans.

Additionally, the Biden administration’s messaging on the gas price crisis has drawn fire for encouraging people to buy pricey electric vehicles amid historic inflation.

The White House did not respond to FOX Business’ questions on if the president believes he was right to tout his efforts to lower gas prices, in light of the ongoing record price spikes.

FOX Business' Talia Kaplan contributed reporting.