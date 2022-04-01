Florida residents slam Disney for becoming 'wokeist place on Earth'

Floridians are speaking out against Disney’s progressive push, calling it the "wokeist place on Earth" while maintaining the company should stay out of politics.

"I think they shouldn't get involved in it," one resident told FOX Business’ Ashley Webster. "I think they should entertain us and do what they do best."

Disney is doubling down on its condemnation of a new Florida law that bans discussion of gender identity or sexual orientation in kindergarten through third-grade classrooms. The company has publicly spoken out against the legislation and announced it would remove "ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls" from its park greetings.

"We're talking about kindergartners through third-graders," another resident said. "Kindergartners through third-graders need to learn the things that we talk about; reading, writing and arithmetic, not about sex."

DISNEY EXPANDING OPERATIONS TO 10 ANTI-GAY COUNTRIES, REGIONS AS THEY GO ‘WOKE’ IN THE U.S.

"As a parent, I want to be able to tell my child what I think about it, not a school teacher," one other Florida local commented.

In response to Disney’s pushback, Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed the company as dishonest and hypocritical, noting it conducts business in North African and Middle Eastern countries that ban homosexuality.

On Thursday, DeSantis addressed state lawmakers’ suggestion to repeal a 55-year-old law that allows Disney to self-govern as a municipality called Reedy Creek Improvement District. The governor said in a press conference that it’s time to reassess any companies' "special privileges."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"I think what has happened is there’s a lot of these special privileges that are not justifiable, but because Disney had held so much sway, they were able to sustain a lot of special treatment over the years," DeSantis said.

DeSantis further noted that Disney "lost a lot of the pull that they used to have" over the company's reaction to the parental rights law and said he thinks that’s a "good thing for our state because the state should be governed by the best interest of the people."