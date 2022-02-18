FDA warns of Family Dollar products potentially contaminated by rat feces, dead birds

The federal Food and Drug Administration issued a warning Friday regarding potentially contaminated products at Family Dollar stores in six states.

"Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting the public that several categories of FDA-regulated products purchased from Jan. 1, 2021, through the present from Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee may be unsafe for consumers to use," the agency said in a press release . "The impacted products originated from the company’s distribution facility in West Memphis, Arkansas, where an FDA inspection found insanitary conditions, including a rodent infestation, that could cause many of the products to become contaminated. The FDA is working with the company to initiate a voluntary recall ."

The FDA says that some of the affected products include dietary supplements, cosmetics, medical devices and over-the-counter medications.

According to the press release, the FDA began an investigation into a Family Dollar distribution facility in West Memphis, Arkansas, following a consumer complaint. The FDA says it observed "live rodents, dead rodents in various states of decay, rodent feces and urine, evidence of gnawing, nesting and rodent odors throughout the facility, dead birds and bird droppings, and products stored in conditions that did not protect against contamination."

"More than 1,100 dead rodents were recovered from the facility following a fumigation at the facility in January 2022," the press release stated. "Additionally, a review of the company’s internal records also indicated the collection of more than 2,300 rodents between Mar. 29 and Sep. 17, 2021, demonstrating a history of infestation."

Family Dollar issued a press release stating that it is "initiating a voluntary retail level product recall of certain products" and is "not aware of any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this recall."

"Family Dollar is notifying its affected stores by letter asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product," the company said. "Customers that may have bought affected product may return such product to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without receipt."