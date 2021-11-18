Salmonella outbreak tied to onions infects nearly 900 consumers

A fast-growing salmonella outbreak tied to fresh onions has sickened more people, according to federal health officials.

As of Nov. 12, there have been 84 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to just over 890, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This is an increase from 808 total cases were reported in late October, according to the CDC.

Twenty-six additional consumers have also been hospitalized, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 183, according to CDC data.

The CDC is currently working with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other health officials in several states to collect data in order to investigate the salmonella oranienburg infections that have been reported within 38 states and Puerto Rico.

The majority of reported cases, 207, are in Texas. There are 114 reported cases in Oklahoma, 69 in Virginia, 63 in Maryland and 51 in Missouri.

Health officials are still investigating the source of the outbreak. However, traceback data identified Idaho-based ProSource Produce LLC and New Mexico-based Keeler Family Farms "as suppliers of potentially contaminated whole, fresh onions" that had been imported from Chihuahua, Mexico.

Multiple companies have since recalled onions supplied by ProSource Produce or Keeler Family Farms after repackaging them or using them as ingredients in new products, according to the FDA.

The FDA has a rolling list of all the companies that have recalled the onions.

In most people, salmonella will cause diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps anywhere between six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness can last up to a week and most will recover without treatment, the CDC says.