FCC ends DEI initiatives after Trump's executive order

President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order ending diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs in the federal government, and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Tuesday carried out that directive after the change in presidential administrations.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said in a post on X he is "ending the FCC's promotion of DEI and will focus our work on competently carrying out the FCC's statutory mission." Carr added that the FCC will no longer include the promotion of DEI in the agency's strategic plans.

Carr explained the reasoning for ending the agency's DEI programs in a statement released by the FCC and said, "Promoting invidious forms of discrimination runs contrary to the Communications Act and deprives Americans of their rights to fair and equal treatment under the law.

"It also represents a wasteful expenditure of taxpayer resources. Nonetheless, the FCC joined other private and public sector institutions in promoting discriminatory DEI policies during the Biden administration. The FCC did so by embedding DEI in its strategic priorities, budget requests, advisory groups, rulemaking proceedings and many other components of its official work."

"Yesterday, President Trump took quick and decisive action that will end the radical and wasteful DEI programs that have spread across the government," Carr wrote in a statement released by the FCC. "President Trump's leadership on this will deliver great results for the American people as agencies act pursuant to his executive order."

Among the DEI initiatives Carr is eliminating at the FCC is its promotion within the agency's strategic plan, in which the promotion of DEI was listed as the regulator's second-highest strategic priority.

During the Biden administration, the FCC also signaled to Congress in its annual budget requests it would use appropriated funds to promote DEI, requests that will now be left out of future requests.

The FCC's DEI advisory group and a cross-agency group known as the Digital Discrimination Task Force will also be disbanded.

Additionally, the FCC's equity action plan will be rescinded, and a directive tasking the FCC's advisory committees to promote DEI will be revoked.

DEI will also be eliminated from the FCC's annual performance plans, along with its economic reports.