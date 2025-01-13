Is DEI dying? Here's the list of companies that have rolled back the 'woke' policies
List of firms dialing back diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives continues to grow in 2025
Most major U.S. corporations still have diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs, but the list of companies of late that have rolled back the so-called "woke" initiatives continues to grow.
A slew of firms announced cutbacks to their DEI programs last year following activist pressure, and the trend has continued into 2025.
Here is the list of companies that have scaled back their DEI initiatives over the past year or so:
2025:
Amazon
Meta
META ENDS CORPORATE DEI PROGRAMS
McDonald's
2024:
American Airlines
Boeing
Jack Daniel's maker Brown-Forman
Caterpillar
Ford
FORD WALKS BACK ‘WOKE’ DEI POLICIES, JOINING GROWING LIST OF US COMPANIES
Harley-Davidson
John Deere
Lowe's
Molson Coors
Nissan
Polaris
Toyota
Tractor Supply Company
Walmart
Robby Starbuck, the anti-woke activist and filmmaker who has taken credit for the successful campaign pressuring companies to end DEI programs, said he has no plans to end his mission any time soon.
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
Starbuck told FOX Business last week, "We won't stop until corporate America is sane again and adopts corporate neutrality on divisive issues."