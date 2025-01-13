Expand / Collapse search
Is DEI dying? Here's the list of companies that have rolled back the 'woke' policies

List of firms dialing back diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives continues to grow in 2025

Programs like DEI are on ‘death watch,’ says Daniel Cameron

Most major U.S. corporations still have diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs, but the list of companies of late that have rolled back the so-called "woke" initiatives continues to grow.

A slew of firms announced cutbacks to their DEI programs last year following activist pressure, and the trend has continued into 2025.

photo montage of brands that backed away from DEI in 2024

Ford, Lowe's, Tractor Supply Company, John Deere, Harley-Davidson and Walmart were some of the major companies that backed away from their DEI commitments in 2024. (Getty Images/Reuters / Fox News)

Here is the list of companies that have scaled back their DEI initiatives over the past year or so:

2025:

Amazon 

Meta

META ENDS CORPORATE DEI PROGRAMS

McDonald's

2024:

American Airlines

Boeing

Jack Daniel's maker Brown-Forman 

Caterpillar

Ford

FORD WALKS BACK ‘WOKE’ DEI POLICIES, JOINING GROWING LIST OF US COMPANIES

Harley-Davidson

John Deere

Lowe's

DEI is the 'Trojan Horse' for leftwing policy: Robby Starbuck

Molson Coors

Nissan

Polaris

Wokeness became a ‘cultural phenomenon’ after George Floyd’s death: Charles Gasparino

Toyota

Tractor Supply Company

Walmart

Robby Starbuck, the anti-woke activist and filmmaker who has taken credit for the successful campaign pressuring companies to end DEI programs, said he has no plans to end his mission any time soon.

Starbuck told FOX Business last week, "We won't stop until corporate America is sane again and adopts corporate neutrality on divisive issues."