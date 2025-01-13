Is DEI dying? Here's the list of companies that have rolled back the 'woke' policies

Most major U.S. corporations still have diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs, but the list of companies of late that have rolled back the so-called "woke" initiatives continues to grow.

A slew of firms announced cutbacks to their DEI programs last year following activist pressure, and the trend has continued into 2025.

Here is the list of companies that have scaled back their DEI initiatives over the past year or so:

2025:

Amazon

Meta

McDonald's

2024:

American Airlines

Boeing

Jack Daniel's maker Brown-Forman

Caterpillar

Ford

Harley-Davidson

John Deere

Lowe's

Molson Coors

Nissan

Polaris

Toyota

Tractor Supply Company

Walmart

Robby Starbuck, the anti-woke activist and filmmaker who has taken credit for the successful campaign pressuring companies to end DEI programs, said he has no plans to end his mission any time soon.

Starbuck told FOX Business last week, "We won't stop until corporate America is sane again and adopts corporate neutrality on divisive issues."