FBI probe into Trump campaign-Russia collusion could end this week, House Intel Chair Nunes says

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said on Sunday the investigation into what started the FBI’s probe into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election could come to an end this week if he is given the proper documents.

“Provide us all the documents, everything we’re asking for and let us comb all the way through it and we’ll issue a letter on Friday and we’ll be done with this,” Rep. Nunes, R-Calif., said during an interview on “Sunday Morning Futures.” "We’ll be able to say ‘look, the Department of Justice and the FBI did nothing wrong. There was no FISA abuse that occurred here. There was no issue of opening a counterintelligence investigation into a campaign.’”

Nunes said in late April that after reviewing FBI and Justice Department “electronic communication” documents, no intelligence was used to commence the investigation into possible Russian collusion.

The California Republican said his committee issued another subpoena – in addition to the one issued last August – and has been waiting for information related to the matter, though there have been two “very small” briefings which showed signs of progress.

Additionally, Nunes responded to Rep. Trey Gowdy’s statement last week that the FBI was justified in using an alleged informant to aid in the Russia investigation and that President Trump was not a target of the investigation.

“What Trey Gowdy’s specifically talking about is this small slice of the investigation that we’re looking at as it relates to whether or not an informant or informants were used,” he said. “You have to remember that Mr. Gowdy loves the FBI and the Department of Justice. … If they’re targeting Russians or Chinese or what have you, that’s what we expect them to do. However the challenge we have in this is that they actually targeted a political campaign that was Donald Trump. And that’s where I think that even though Mr. Gowdy believes that the president’s not a target of this investigation, his campaign is.”