Family of US soldier missing from Korean War hopes to get answers after 65 years

The family of one of the brave American soldiers who fought in the Korean War is hopeful to finally receive some answers to the whereabouts of Captain Harry Moore.

Moore, an Air Force pilot, was shot down in Korea in 1951 and his body was never recovered. His family has been searching for answers for 65 years.

“What’s very important to us though is what happened to all those that were known to be alive at the end of the Korean War and were not returned,” Bob Moore, the brother of Capt. Moore, said during an interview on FOX Business’ “The Intelligence Report” on Friday.

Lois Moore, Capt. Moore’s wife, said the last she heard of any news regarding her husband was in 2002 when the U.S. Air Force sent her a letter stating that they have found information in the Russian archives indicating that Capt. Moore was sent to a Russian air base after being shot down.

“Some of our people were interrogating the Russian pilots and they remembered his name as Harry Moore,” Lois told FOX Business’ Trish Regan.

Some families remain hopeful for some closure after President Trump struck a deal with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at their summit in Singapore to hand over the remains of fallen U.S. military soldiers.

North Korea returned the remains of some 55 U.S. servicemen missing from the Korean War aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 aircraft that landed in South Korea.

“These incredible American heroes will soon lay at rest on sacred American soil,” Trump said while delivering a statement on the economy at the White House.

Lois and Bob are suing the Central Intelligence Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Defense Department for the release of classified documents that they say have the answers to the questions that families have asked for over 65 years.

“There are 7,000 of us or more waiting, families, to hear what’s in those classified files,” Bob said.