Trump’s ‘Made in America’ event features US military glove maker

A Delaware-based small business showcased its custom-made military gloves at President Trump’s “Made in America” event.

Masley Enterprises President Donna Masley told FOX Business that she eagerly accepted the Trump administration’s invitation to participate in the U.S.-made product event.

“I am very proud to represent Delaware and represent my company, Masley Enterprises, at the ‘Made in America’ event,” she said during an interview on “After the Bell” on Monday.

Trump hosted companies from each of the 50 states that make their products in the U.S. The president said America’s economy is in the midst of "a great economic revival."

“We're here today to celebrate the greatest products in the world— products made with American heart, American sweat, and American pride,” Mr. Trump said.

Masley Enterprises uses textiles and labor of U.S. origin in accordance with the Berry Amendment. The law requires materials and workers contracted by the Department of Defense to be domestically produced and manufactured.

“We use Gore products inside our glove to protect our war fighter,” Masley said.

Although the company has other customers, Masley Enterprises’ major client is the U.S. military.

“Our mission was to supply the military with quality, technical hand wear,” she said.

Masley said she was pleased to be part of an event that showcased other companies producing American-made products.

“It’s just very exciting to be along with other individuals who are performing the job works that we are doing also at Masley Enterprises,” she said.