Veterans train for ‘high-paying’ manufacturing jobs at Rockwell Automation

Blake Moret, Rockwell Automation chairman and CEO, has been ahead of the curve when it comes to training for the jobs of tomorrow.

The company launched a partnership with ManpowerGroup to retrain America’s military veterans for in-demand advanced manufacturing roles across the United States.

“We began a program along with Manpower to train returning veterans for high-paying jobs in the advanced manufacturing industry of our customers,” Moret said during an interview with FOX Business’ Liz Claman on Wednesday.

The program has invested in the future workforce by graduating its third class, and it’s on the way to graduating 170 veterans by the end of this year.

Moret said he is seeing high-demand jobs from food producers to metal companies to electric vehicle manufacturers. He expects veterans to earn in the range of $50,000 to $70,000 a year.

“These are technician-level jobs,” he said. “Those are the types of jobs that require familiarity and hands-on experience with the manufacturing technology.”