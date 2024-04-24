Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Antisemitism
Published

Expensive Columbia, Yale tuition comes with anti-Israel protests

Parents, students paying hefty prices at Ivy League schools and beyond as anti-Israel demonstrations spread at colleges across US

close
George Washington Law School student Tahmineh Dehbozorgi argues that American universities are fostering an antisemitic environment on Varney & Co. video

Biden has a duty to protect Jewish students on college campuses: Tahmineh Dehbozorgi

George Washington Law School student Tahmineh Dehbozorgi argues that American universities are fostering an antisemitic environment on Varney & Co.

Anti-Israel protests with instances of antisemitic harassment by demonstrators on college campuses have driven multiple institutions of higher education to move classes online out of fear for the safety of Jewish students – many of whom are paying hefty tuition fees to attend.

At Columbia University, where a "Gaza solidarity" encampment has now entered its second week, the total cost for attendance is $89,587 per school year, accounting for $68,400 in tuition and fees, along with added expenses such as housing and books.

Columbia

Anti-Israel protesters gather on the campus of Columbia University in New York City on April 23, 2024. Tensions flared between pro-Palestinian student protesters and school administrators at several US universities on April 22, as in-person classes w (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Fellow Ivy League institution Yale University, where protesters set up a "liberation zone" in solidarity with Columbia's protesters over the weekend, also costs a pretty penny.

Tuition for the 2023-2024 school year at Yale is $64,700. When adding in housing, food and other fees, the total cost amounts to $83,880.

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY RESPONDS AFTER ROBERT KRAFT SAYS HE'S PULLING SUPPORT OVER ANTISEMITIC VIOLENCE

For comparison, the average sticker price for tuition and fees alone at private U.S. colleges was $42,162 this school year, according to data from U.S. News and World Reports.

Gaza solidarity encampment at Columbia university

The "Gaza Solidarity Encampment" at Columbia University hit its one-week mark in New York City on April 23, 2024. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The outlet reported the average price paid for in-state tuition and fees at public colleges is $10,662.

ANTI-ISRAEL CAMPUS PROTESTS ARE SPREADING: CALIFORNIA, TEXAS BRACE AFTER ACTIVISTS OVERRUN COLUMBIA, YALE

Regardless of the price tag, anti-Israel demonstrations have now cropped up across the nation and appear to be spreading.

protesters outside columbia university

Anti-Israel protesters hold a small rally outside of Columbia University on April 24, 2024 in New York City. School administrators and student protesters made progress on negotiations after the school set a midnight deadline for students to disband t (Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

As of Tuesday evening, the "top five" U.S. universities – Princeton, MIT, Harvard, Stanford, and Yale – all had active anti-Israel protests in the last few days, and at least half of the top 50 U.S. universities have had active anti-Israel protests in the past week.