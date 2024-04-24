Expensive Columbia, Yale tuition comes with anti-Israel protests

Anti-Israel protests with instances of antisemitic harassment by demonstrators on college campuses have driven multiple institutions of higher education to move classes online out of fear for the safety of Jewish students – many of whom are paying hefty tuition fees to attend.

At Columbia University, where a "Gaza solidarity" encampment has now entered its second week, the total cost for attendance is $89,587 per school year, accounting for $68,400 in tuition and fees, along with added expenses such as housing and books.

Fellow Ivy League institution Yale University, where protesters set up a "liberation zone" in solidarity with Columbia's protesters over the weekend, also costs a pretty penny.

Tuition for the 2023-2024 school year at Yale is $64,700. When adding in housing, food and other fees, the total cost amounts to $83,880.

For comparison, the average sticker price for tuition and fees alone at private U.S. colleges was $42,162 this school year, according to data from U.S. News and World Reports.

The outlet reported the average price paid for in-state tuition and fees at public colleges is $10,662.

Regardless of the price tag, anti-Israel demonstrations have now cropped up across the nation and appear to be spreading.

As of Tuesday evening, the "top five" U.S. universities – Princeton, MIT, Harvard, Stanford, and Yale – all had active anti-Israel protests in the last few days, and at least half of the top 50 U.S. universities have had active anti-Israel protests in the past week.