Ex-seal who killed bin Laden at center of opposition to military-themed brewery opening in big Navy town

A former Navy SEAL who shot Osama bin Laden is at the center of controversy in Norfolk, Virginia, where the Armed Forces Brewing Company is planning to open a military-themed brewery.

Robert J. O’Neill has a small stake in the brewery and has drawn opposition from community members over racist and homophobic remarks he’s allegedly made in the past.

He recently turned to social media to complain about a Navy sailor who performs as a drag queen and was reported by police in Texas as using a racial slur.

Both incidents are just two reasons opponents are attempting to stop the brewery from operating in Norfolk, which is part of Hampton Roads and home to many members of the armed forces.

The brewing company markets itself by way of conservative ads and has toned down O’Neill’s public-facing role as a brand ambassador, while also dismissing claims against them.

Last month, the city’s planning commission advised the city council to deny permits for a planned taproom and distribution center just miles from the largest Navy base in the country, in a 4-2 vote.

The Associated Press reported that nearly 800 comments were filed on the application, many of which were in opposition to the business venture.

Armed Forces Brewing also reportedly failed to get support from the neighborhood association, which serves a largely Black community called Park Place.

Tim Anderson, an attorney representing the brewery, wrote a letter to the city’s attorney accusing the commission’s vote of being based on the owner’s political views.

"What is 100% clear to me is that if my client was an activist brewery positively engaged in promoting LGBTQ ideas — the application would have sailed through planning," Anderson said.

Opponents argue the brewery would be a bad fit for the city and its ownership does not reflect the diversity of the military, veterans or the city, which is liberal-leaning.

The opposition also brought up O’Neill’s arrest in Frisco, Texas, back in August, during which police said he assaulted a hotel security officer while intoxicated and used a racial slur.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, O’Neill said, "I categorically deny ever using this horrible language recently reported."

He also used the platform to sound off on news about an active-duty sailor who performs as a drag queen and helps the Navy with recruiting efforts.

"Alright. The U.S. Navy is now using an enlisted sailor Drag Queen as a recruiter," he wrote. "I’m done. China is going to destroy us. YOU GOT THIS NAVY. I can’t believe I fought for this bull."

O’Neill did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the matter.

Also drawing criticism were videos posted by the brewery, some of which involved firing many guns, and another tongue-in-cheek advertisement to turn away investors who ever watched "The View" or loves "taking your 5-year-old child to drag shows."

Armed Forces Brewing did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

The company’s CEO, Alan Beal, told the commission that O’Neill is not part of the daily operations, though he still sits on its board. Beal also said the former SEAL is no longer the director of military services for the brewery, adding O’Neill recently sought treatment in Mexico for post-traumatic stress.

"Despite the rumors that the opposition is spreading around town, no one is running around the brewing facility with AR-15s or guns and there’s no barbed wire up on the fence," Beal said last month. "The military is diverse. And yes, everyone is welcome at Armed Forces Brewing Company."

City council members could vote as soon as Tuesday on the brewery's conditional use permits and the company has threatened to sue if the application is rejected.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.