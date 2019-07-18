Europe has a bad case of 'Trump Derangement Syndrome': Varney

Is Europe at war with America? Maybe that’s too strong a word, so let’s tone it down a notch.

Let’s say that Europe is increasingly hostile to the United States. That fits. You see, Europe is a mess, economically, culturally, militarily, and they are thrashing around, eager to blame someone other than themselves. Europe has joined the "blame America first" club.

They are taxing and regulating American technology companies.

They are fighting us on trade.

They won't spend the money to defend themselves. We have to do it for them.

They're manipulating their currency, and that hurts us.

And their media pumps out anti-Trump and anti-American hatred.

Now that’s hostile. It must be pretty bad over there for them to go so far. And it is. Can you imagine? When you lend money to the government, you don't get it all back. They keep some. The lender pays the borrower! Apart from being ridiculous, it’s bad for us, because it drives down the value of the euro and kills our exports.

And then there's American technology. They can't match it. They don't innovate. So they do their best to rein in our guys, like Google, Facebook and Amazon. Billions in fines, billions in taxes. Volumes of new regulations.

And of course, there's always "Trump Derangement Syndrome." Europe has a bad case. Some of their media are worse than CNN!

Add this all up. There may be some financial fallout but I don't think they're going to hurt us that much.

I use Europe as an example of what not to do. They are socialists, like Democrat presidential candidates. They tax. They spend. They have open borders. Can't we learn from failing Europe?

But most of all, I find Europe intensely annoying: I don't like moral lectures from failing societies. "Physician, heal thyself."