Elon Musk responds to Trump calling him a ‘bull— artist’, says there should be a maximum age for presidency

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter Monday night to respond after former President Donald Trump criticized him after he signaled his intent to withdraw from purchasing Twitter for $44 billion.

After Trump publicly criticized Musk – calling him a "bulls--- artist" – at a rally in Anchorage, Alaska, Musk tweeted that he thinks it's time for Trump to "hang up his hat & sail into the sunset."

In a series of tweets, Musk said he "does not hate" Trump, but that his days at the forefront of politics should be done.

Musk also suggested Democrats were enabling Trump’s potential return to the White House — which he said should also stop.

"Dems should also call off the attack – don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency," Musk added.

A Twitter user then asked Musk what issues he had with Trump's presidency, to which he replied, "Yeah, but too much drama. Do you really want a bull in a china shop situation every single day!?"

Musk then suggested that the "legal maximum age" to start a presidential term should be 69.

Musk agreed with another Twitter user who said the world has a "serious issue with gerontocracy" – meaning the government is controlled by old people.

Former president Donald Trump is 76 years old. He would be 78 in 2024, and he would be 82 by the end of a second term, if he were elected. President Joe Biden is 79 years old. He would be 81 should he run for reelection in 2024, and he would be 85 at the end of his second term, if he's reelected.

Musk continued, "Trump would be 82 at end of term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States."

Musk also made a 2024 prediction saying President Biden would not be able to defeat Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

"If DeSantis runs against Biden in 2024, then DeSantis will easily win – he doesn’t even need to campaign," Musk wrote.

The tech billionaire has previously said he is leaning towards voting for DeSantis – a conservative Republican. DeSantis has not yet said if he intends to run in 2024.

Musks’ tweets were met with some praise, but many other users encouraged Musk to "stay out of politics" or defended Trump by saying he was "not sailing off anywhere."

The tweets come after Trump started the tiff by calling Musk a "bulls--- artist" on Saturday night.

"Elon. Elon. He's not going to buy Twitter," Trump said, encouraging his supporters to instead use his own social media platform, Truth Social.

"He’s got himself a mess, I've looked at his contract," Trump continued. "Ya know, Elon says he's never voted Republican, but I didn’t know that because he told me that he voted for me, so he’s another bulls--- artist."

Musk also disputed Trump's claim that he told him he voted for him. Musk replied to an article titled "Donald Trump: Elon Musk Told Me He Voted for Me" with: "Not true."

Trump has not officially said if he intends to run in the 2024 presidential election.