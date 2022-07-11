Elon Musk responds with laughing meme to Twitter lawsuit over broken buyout

Elon Musk responded to the latest major development in his ongoing feud with Twitter late Sunday evening – tweeting out a meme of him laughing after Twitter reportedly lawyered up to sue him for moving to drop his $44 billion takeover of the company.

The post has a series of four photos of the Telsa founder laughing with captions that read: "They said I couldn’t buy Twitter; Then they wouldn’t disclose bot info; Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court; Now they have to disclose bot info in court."

Musk had been absent from Twitter for several days. Sunday night's post is the first statement from Musk since Twitter reportedly hired heavyweight merger law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP to represent it in a forthcoming suit, Bloomberg reported Sunday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A law firm representing the Tesla CEO sent a letter to Twitter on Friday, alleging that it appears "to have made false and misleading representations" when Musk agreed to buy the company on April 25 and has "breached" multiple provisions of the initial agreement.

Musk's team has raised concerns over "spam bots" on the platform, and Musk wants Twitter to prove that less than 5% of its daily active users are automated spam accounts. Musk has argued that Twitter significantly underestimated the number of these "spam bots" on its service .

Twitter has claimed that the spam accounts represent well below 5% of its active user base each quarter.

Fox Business' Bradford Betz and Tyler O'Neil contributed to this report.