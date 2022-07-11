Expand / Collapse search
Twitter rolls out new 'unmention' safety feature sitewide

Twitter continues implementing new features as lawyers for the platform challenge Elon Musk's attempt to void his acquisition deal

Twitter rolled out a new safety featured across the platform this week that will allow people to "unmention," or remove themselves from toxic conversations. 

Pitched as a way to "protect your peace," it gives users an option to get away from a toxic conversation. 

Twitter on a desktop computer

FILE - The login/sign up screen for a Twitter account is seen on a laptop computer Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File / AP Newsroom)

The new feature was tested for select users on desktops starting in April but was rolled out sitewide on Monday. A user just needs to click the three dots of the tweet that they want to "unmention" themselves from, then click, "Leave this conversation." 

Its one of a host of safety features that the social media platform has implemented in recent months, including a new test feature that asks people to review tweets with harmful langue, a revised privacy policy, and a crisis misinformation policy to prevent the spread of false content. 

The new features come as lawyers representing Twitter challenge an attempt to void a $44 billion purchase of the platform by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who had pledged to implement a suite of changes. 