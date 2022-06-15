Elon Musk votes for Mayra Flores in Texas special election, suggests he likes DeSantis for president

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he voted Republican for the first time ever - casting a ballot for Mayra Flores who claimed victory in the special election for Texas' 34th Congressional District, flipping the House seat red. She will be the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House.

Musk also predicted a massive red wave is coming in 2022 and suggested he is leaning toward voting for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president, should he decide to run in 2024.

In an early Wednesday morning Twitter exchange, Musk wrote: "I voted for Mayra Flores – first time I ever voted Republican. Massive red wave in 2022."

When asked if he would vote for a Republican for president in 2024, Musk simply replied, "TBD."

A Twitter user then asked him, "What are you leaning towards?" and Musk replied, "DeSantis."

Musks went on to say he previously supported Andrew Yang for president, but "DeSantis has a better chance of winning."

The tech billionaire then hinted at how he may financially support political candidates in the future.

"I’m thinking of creating a ‘Super Moderate Super PAC’ that supports candidates with centrist views from all parties," Musk wrote.

DeSantis, 43, has not yet said whether he'll make a bid for the White House in 2024. When asked, he has deflected and suggested that his name keeps coming up on a list of potential GOP candidates because of his track record in Florida.

Musk made a huge splash in April when he made $44 billion offer to take Twitter private. An offer accepted by the Twitter board.

Since then, Musk put the deal on hold while examining how many fake accounts the social media outlet may have.

Musk has also talked about gun control measures following the deadly elementary school shooting in Texas.

Mostly recently, Musk has talked about his concerns about the state of the U.S. economy and jobs cuts at Tesla.