Elon Musk kicks off daily million-dollar giveaway for signers of pro-Trump petition

The newest GOP megadonor, Elon Musk, announced that his America PAC would award a whopping $1 million every day to someone new who signs his petition until Election Day.

"We really want to get as many people as possible to sign this petition, so I have a surprise for you," Musk announced on Saturday at a town hall in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. "And it's that we'll be awarding a million dollars randomly to people who have signed the petition. Every day, until the election."

The petition reads, "The First and Second Amendments guarantee freedom of speech and the right to bear arms. By signing below, I am pledging my support for the First and Second Amendments."

ELON MUSK GIVES $75M TO PRO-TRUMP SUPER PAC, HITS ROAD IN PENNSYLVANIA

The first million-dollar award was given to John Dreher, who described himself as a "big fan" of Musk.

"I got your autobiography 10 years ago, and I've been following you ever since," Dreher told Musk. "Big fan."

Musk asked the new millionaire to continue advocating for the petition.

Musk has crisscrossed Pennsylvania this week, highlighting the importance of the crucial battleground state in the 2024 election.

KEVIN O'LEARY ENDORSES ELON MUSK TO LEAD GOVERNMENT EFFICIENCY COMMISSION: 'RELEASE THE HOUNDS'

According to Federal Elections Commission (FEC) filings, Musk was the sole donor to the America PAC, making approximately $75 million in contributions from July to the end of September. Over that three-month period, the PAC Musk founded spent around $72 million, according to those FEC disclosures.

The world's richest man, who said he voted for former Democratic presidential candidates including Joe Biden in the past, endorsed Trump this summer following the first assassination attempt on the 45th president on July 13.

The America PAC set a goal to get 1 million voters across Pennsylvania and the other swing states of Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and North Carolina to sign a petition in support of the First and Second Amendments by Oct. 21.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, as well as the majority owner of the social media platform X, is now considered a Republican megadonor thanks to his massive contributions to the America PAC. Other Republican megadonors include banking heir Timothy Mellon and casino billionaire Miriam Adelson , Reuters reported.

Fox News Digital's Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.